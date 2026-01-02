 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders finished 2024 last in rushing yards, poised to finish last again in 2025

  
Published January 2, 2026 01:07 PM

Drafting Ashton Jeanty did not resolve the Raiders’ rushing woes.

In 2024, the Raiders finished dead last in the NFL with 1,357 rushing yards, and dead last with an average of 3.57 yards per carry. In the 2025 NFL draft, the Raiders made Jeanty the first running back off the board with the sixth overall pick.

The result? In 2025, the Raiders are dead last in the NFL with 1,199 rushing yards, and dead last with 3.56 yards per carry. The Raiders are 250 rushing yards behind the No. 31 Bengals, so it’s safe to say the Raiders will finish this season last in rushing yards again.

Jeanty has provided the Raiders with the No. 1 running back they wanted, carrying 240 times for 888 yards and five touchdowns. But Jeanty has been solid, not spectacular. And the entire rest of the Raiders team combined has just 97 carries for 311 yards and zero touchdowns.

After finishing 4-13 last season, the Raiders knew they needed to make a lot of changes, and they hoped those changes would come with new coach Pete Carroll. In reality, at 2-14 the Raiders are even worse. And they still can’t run the ball.