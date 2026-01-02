Raiders finished 2024 last in rushing yards, poised to finish last again in 2025

Drafting Ashton Jeanty did not resolve the Raiders’ rushing woes.

In 2024, the Raiders finished dead last in the NFL with 1,357 rushing yards, and dead last with an average of 3.57 yards per carry. In the 2025 NFL draft, the Raiders made Jeanty the first running back off the board with the sixth overall pick.

The result? In 2025, the Raiders are dead last in the NFL with 1,199 rushing yards, and dead last with 3.56 yards per carry. The Raiders are 250 rushing yards behind the No. 31 Bengals, so it’s safe to say the Raiders will finish this season last in rushing yards again.

Jeanty has provided the Raiders with the No. 1 running back they wanted, carrying 240 times for 888 yards and five touchdowns. But Jeanty has been solid, not spectacular. And the entire rest of the Raiders team combined has just 97 carries for 311 yards and zero touchdowns.

After finishing 4-13 last season, the Raiders knew they needed to make a lot of changes, and they hoped those changes would come with new coach Pete Carroll. In reality, at 2-14 the Raiders are even worse. And they still can’t run the ball.