Teammates select Kenneth Gainwell as Steelers’ MVP

Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell has been named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

The Steelers have their players vote on a team MVP each season, and Gainwell won it this year, his first year in Pittsburgh, after doing a little of everything for the Steelers.

Gainwell is the Steelers’ top kickoff returner with 601 yards on 25 returns, he’s their second-leading rusher with 527 yards on 109 carries, and he’s third in receiving yards with 422 yards on 65 catches.

Gainwell signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Steelers during the offseason, and his play has made it likely that he’ll get a bigger deal in 2026.

“I’m taking that opportunity,” said Gainwell, via the Steelers’ website. “I always talk about opportunities, and I’m taking full advantage of that. I’m just embracing it.”

Last year the award went to T.J. Watt. That was Watt’s fifth Steelers MVP award, the most of any player in NFL history.