 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Teammates select Kenneth Gainwell as Steelers’ MVP

  
Published January 2, 2026 01:50 PM

Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell has been named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

The Steelers have their players vote on a team MVP each season, and Gainwell won it this year, his first year in Pittsburgh, after doing a little of everything for the Steelers.

Gainwell is the Steelers’ top kickoff returner with 601 yards on 25 returns, he’s their second-leading rusher with 527 yards on 109 carries, and he’s third in receiving yards with 422 yards on 65 catches.

Gainwell signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Steelers during the offseason, and his play has made it likely that he’ll get a bigger deal in 2026.

I’m taking that opportunity,” said Gainwell, via the Steelers’ website. “I always talk about opportunities, and I’m taking full advantage of that. I’m just embracing it.”

Last year the award went to T.J. Watt. That was Watt’s fifth Steelers MVP award, the most of any player in NFL history.