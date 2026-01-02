 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore decline to comment on legal matters

  
Published January 2, 2026 02:16 PM

News that Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore are facing criminal charges surfaced this week, and both players spoke to the media at the team’s facility for the first time since they came to light on Friday.

Diggs is accused of of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery related to an incident early last month. On Friday, Diggs said he’s unable to comment on an ongoing matter.

“Dealing with the everything — it’s definitely an open case so I can’t even say anything about it,” Diggs said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

Barmore is set to be arraigned in early February for a charge of assault and battery on a family/household member. He limited his answers to Week 18 when asked about the allegations against him.

“I’m focused on Miami. Just play football,” Barmore said.

The NFL said earlier this week that both players remain eligible to play while their cases are under review.