Colts rule out Sauce Gardner for Week 18 vs. Texans

  
Published January 2, 2026 01:52 PM

As it turns out, the Colts will not have one of their top defensive players when they play their season finale on Sunday.

Indianapolis has ruled out cornerback Sauce Gardner for Week 18, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday.

Gardner returned to play Indianapolis’ loss to Jacksonville in Week 17, and was on the field for 51 percent of the defensive snaps. After experiencing some tightness in the calf, Gardner was held out for the rest of the contest. He had previously been out since suffering his calf injury in the Nov. 30 loss to the Texans.

The Colts traded for Gardner on Nov. 4. He started four games for the club this season, recording 16 total tackles with three passes defensed.

Additionally, Indianapolis has ruled out tight end Will Mallory (lung) for Week 18.

Center Tanor Bortolini has cleared concussion protocol.