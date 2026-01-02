 Skip navigation
Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney all questionable for Falcons-Saints

  
Published January 2, 2026 02:25 PM

The Falcons have three key offensive players questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints, which could decide the outcome of the NFC South.

Atlanta has listed receiver Drake London (knee), tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), and receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) as questionable for the contest.

However, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website, head coach Raheem Morris expressed optimism on Friday that all three will be available for the season-ending contest.

London, Pitts, and Mooney were all limited for Friday’s practice.

Additionally, safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) are questionable. Cornerback Clark Phillips (triceps/illness) and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (hamstring) have been ruled out.