Dolphins place Darren Waller on IR, sign RB Donovan Edwards

The Dolphins have made a roster move that will end the season of one of their key offensive players.

Miami has placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve, the team announced.

Waller has been sidelined this week by a groin injury. After coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins over the summer, Waller’s 2025 will end with him having caught 24 passes for 283 yards. He’s currently tied with Jaylen Waddle for the team lead with six touchdown catches.

As a corresponding move, the Dolphins have signed running back Donovan Edwards to the 53-man roster off of Washington’s practice squad.

Edwards’ signing may be depth insurance for running back De’Von Achane, who has not practiced this week with a shoulder injury. During his Friday press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel did not formally rule Achane out, but noted that players who aren’t available for practice all week typically do not play.

If it’s the end of Achane’s season, he led the Dolphins with 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the league with 5.7 yards per carry. He also caught 67 passes for 488 yards with four TDs.

Additionally, the club has released cornerback Clarence Lewis from the practice squad.

Miami’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.