 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni: I can’t guarantee getting No. 2 seed, can guarantee rest for starters

  
Published January 2, 2026 12:06 PM

The Eagles won’t be playing their starters against the Commanders this Sunday.

Reports early this week said that they would be opting for rest heading into the playoffs and head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed it on Friday. The Eagles have a chance to move up to the No. 2 seed with a win and a Bears loss to the Lions, but Sirianni said that he’s prioritizing the chance to give his starters time off over moving up a line in the bracket.

“It’s not a guarantee we can get the No. 2 seed, but I can guarantee I can rest the starters,” Sirianni said. “Just thought that was the best thing for our football team right there.”

It will be the second straight season that Tanner McKee has gotten the start at quarterback in Week 18. The Eagles will be hoping that things unfold in a similar fashion to last year once they get to the postseason as well.