Nick Sirianni: I can’t guarantee getting No. 2 seed, can guarantee rest for starters

The Eagles won’t be playing their starters against the Commanders this Sunday.

Reports early this week said that they would be opting for rest heading into the playoffs and head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed it on Friday. The Eagles have a chance to move up to the No. 2 seed with a win and a Bears loss to the Lions, but Sirianni said that he’s prioritizing the chance to give his starters time off over moving up a line in the bracket.

“It’s not a guarantee we can get the No. 2 seed, but I can guarantee I can rest the starters,” Sirianni said. “Just thought that was the best thing for our football team right there.”

It will be the second straight season that Tanner McKee has gotten the start at quarterback in Week 18. The Eagles will be hoping that things unfold in a similar fashion to last year once they get to the postseason as well.