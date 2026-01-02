 Skip navigation
Josh Johnson will start vs. Eagles, Marcus Mariota ruled out

  
Published January 2, 2026 12:43 PM

Josh Johnson will get another start for the Commanders.

Head coach Dan Quinn ruled quarterback Marcus Mariota (right hand/quad) for Sunday’s season finale against the Eagles. That means Johnson will be QB1 for a second consecutive game.

Johnson finished the Christmas Day loss to the Cowboys 15-of-23 for 198 yards.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) has been a limited participant in practice, with Washington having made the decision to shut him down for the rest of the season.

Quinn has also ruled out left tackle Laremy Tunsil for the contest.

Washington’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.