nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Falcons plan to apply franchise tag to TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

  
Published February 23, 2026 01:49 PM

The Falcons won’t be letting tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. fly the coop.

Per multiple reports, the Falcons are expected to apply the franchise tag to Pitts. The 2026 franchise tag for tight ends is expected to land in the range of $16 million for one season.

The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, Pitts has never fully lived up to the potential that made him a top-five pick. He has one 1,000-yard receiving season. That came in his rookie year, which also was the last year in Atlanta for quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan is now the president of football operations.

In 2025, Pitts had a career-high 88 catches for 928 yards and a career-high five touchdown receptions. His season, which ended with a second-team All-Pro recognition, was highlighted by an 11-catch, 166-yard, three-touchdown performance during a Thursday night game in Tampa.

The Falcons and Pitts will have until July 15 to negotiate a multi-year contract.