Bills unveil jersey patch for new Highmark Stadium

  
Published February 23, 2026 11:19 AM

The Bills will be moving into a new stadium for the 2026 season and they’ll commemorate the moment with a patch on their jerseys.

The team unveiled the design for a patch that they’ll wear for their first home game at the new Highmark Stadium. The date for that game will be revealed later in the offseason when the 2026 schedule is announced.

A Bills logo is depicted over a rendering of the new stadium with “Inaugural Season” and 2026 on the top and bottom of the circular design.

The Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, Lions, and Ravens will be visiting Buffalo during the regular season and the identity of the first opponent will be announced with the rest of the schedule.