Carson Beck would be “super stoked” if Browns drafted him

The Browns have three quarterbacks on their roster. Yet, even after drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year, the Browns could draft another quarterback this year.

If they do, University of Miami’s Carson Beck makes a lot of sense.

Beck spent three years with new Browns coach Todd Monken at Georgia before transferring to Miami. Monken was the offensive coordinator for 34 of Beck’s games, when Beck passed for 7,736 yards with 56 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

“I love him personally,” “I’ve actually known him since I was 7 or 8 years old. I played baseball with his son whenever he was the wide receivers coach with the Jags. That’s cool. I’ve been able to have a really good relationship with him over the years, and obviously at Georgia, he taught me a lot of what I know. He’s amazing coach. I had the opportunity to talk with him a little bit the other day when I was done with all my interviews. We walked and chatted for a little bit. I love Coach Monk. He’s an awesome coach and great guy.”

Beck had a formal interview with the Browns, one of many so far. He also said he has met with the Jets, Steelers and Dolphins, among others.

Beck might be one of the few quarterbacks ever who would actually relish being drafted by the Browns.

“That would obviously be super cool,” Beck said. “Any team that’s going to draft me, I’m super grateful for the opportunity, but if coach Monken were to be my coach again, obviously I really enjoyed him being my coach at the University of Georgia, and what I was able learn from him there. So, I’d be super stoked.”

Beck played six college seasons, passing for 11,725 yards with 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

“It’s been a super cool journey,” Beck said. “Obviously, it feels like I was in college forever, but again, everybody’s path is different. I’m truly blessed and grateful that my path went the way it did. It’s a lot easier to say that looking back at it now, but you’re in the middle of a grind of a season or you’re in the middle the rehab and I can’t throw a football for four months, and you don’t know what your future is going to look like. To get to this point, and to have the injury and battle through that and fight through that, and have the success of some of these great teams I’ve been a part of it, it’s been a really cool experience. I’m obviously super blessed and grateful to even be able to stand in front of you today.”