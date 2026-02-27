Drew Allar on his ankle: If I had to play today or tomorrow, I feel like I could get it done

Quarterback Drew Allar did not have the final season at Penn State he envisioned when he decided to return to the school for his senior season.

He said on Friday that he wanted to play for a Big Ten championship and a potential national championship — goals that seemed realistic after the Nittany Lions lost to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals.

But that did not work out in 2025, as Penn State lost three straight to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern, leading to the firing of former head coach James Franklin. To make matters worse, Allar suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Northwestern loss, which also meant the end of his collegiate career.

While Allar will not participate in most drills at the scouting combine this week, his ankle has healed enough for him to throw.

“I mean, if I had to play a game today or tomorrow,” Allar said in his Friday press conference, “I feel like I could go out there and get it done.

“As soon as I really got back to school and started my rehab process, my whole focus toward my rehab process was getting to this point, being healthy enough to have the chance to put myself out there and throw,” Allar added. “So, I’m really excited to go out there on Saturday and cut it loose.”

Allar will be able to showcase his throwing ability, having said on Friday that he does feel like he has the best arm in this year’s QB class.

“I personally do think I do,” Allar said. “I’m not saying that out of cockiness or anything like that, it’s just something I truly believe in. I knew this opportunity would come around for me, hopefully. So I was just trying to prepare myself to put myself in a good position to go out and throw.”

What else separates Allar from the other QBs in the class?

“I would say mentally, my ability to process information,” Allar said. “Our offense at Penn State, they put a lot on me in terms of the verbiage of our play calls and the responsibilities pre-snap and post-snap. So, I feel like I have been really well prepared for that aspect because the NFL, they’re going to put a lot on the quarterbacks mentally with the pre-snap operation and everything like that.

“Physically, I have a lot of trust in the ability of my arm talent and I’ve been working relentlessly to get as consistent as I can and just find different ways to get better.”

Like most players, Allar is one who shuts out the noise from outside criticism, saying the most important opinions to him are those of his teammates and coaches.

“All that really matters to me is the opinions of my coaches and teammates and just earning their respect, going out there and producing, impacting the game in a meaningful way that can turn into wins — no matter what my stats may look like,” Allar said. “The most important thing to me is just going out and winning football games.”

And even though his final collegiate season did not work out the way he would have liked, he doesn’t regret staying at Penn State in 2025.

“Obviously, it’s not what I envisioned,” Allar said. “I’m a firm believer in, ‘everything happens for a reason,’ and I’ve just taken this opportunity through this injury to better myself as a person, teammate, and as a player.

“So, I wouldn’t change a thing.”