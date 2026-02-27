 Skip navigation
Cowboys officially use the franchise tag on George Pickens

  
Published February 27, 2026 12:03 PM

The Cowboys have made it official, using the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, the team announced Friday.

The wide receiver tag is projected at a fully guaranteed $28.824 million for 2026.

The Cowboys used the non-exclusive tag on Pickens, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. That allows other teams to speak with Pickens’ agent when free agency begins, but the Cowboys would receive two first-round picks in return if another team signed him to an offer sheet they didn’t match.

The tag gives the Cowboys until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

The Cowboys met with Pickens’ representation on Thursday night in Indianapolis, according to Archer, but the talks were “more general in nature than in depth.”

Receiver CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Cowboys before the 2024 season, guaranteeing him $100 million. Pickens could want as much or more than the $34 million per season that Lamb makes.

Pickens led the team in targets (137), catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (eight).