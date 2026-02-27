Ty Simpson: I know I’m ready to lead a franchise

Views on quarterback Ty Simpson’s pro prospects have differed from one person to another, but he has no doubts about how prepared he is for life in the NFL.

Simpson was a one-year starter at Alabama and he fielded offers from other schools before confirming that he would enter the 2026 draft pool. His limited time as a first-teamer was one of the reasons why some thought a transfer would be the better course of action, but Simpson said on PFT Live that he is confident that he’s making the right call when it comes to the next step in his career.

“There was no question at all where I was going,” Simpson said. “I was going to the draft. I felt like I was ready. I know that I’m ready, I know I’m ready to lead a franchise.”

The difference of opinion in Simpson’s readiness is matched by the difference of opinion in where he’ll wind up being selected. Simpson said that “it sucks” to have that uncertainty about where he’ll be headed for his rookie season, but there should start to be some more clarity about his prospects after he throws at the Scouting Combine this weekend.