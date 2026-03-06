Bills release Taylor Rapp, Dane Jackson

The Bills confirmed the release of a pair of veterans on Friday afternoon and they also announced a pair of other cuts.

Safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Dane Jackson joined cornerback Taron Johnson and wide receiver Curtis Samuel among the discards. The four moves cleared around $12 million in salary cap space heading into next week.

Rapp started the first six games of the 2025 season before going on injured reserve with a knee injury. He had 158 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 36 games over three seasons in Buffalo.

Jackson played three games in his return to the Bills. Jackson played his first four seasons for the team and returned for his sixth after being released by the Panthers following his only season in Carolina.