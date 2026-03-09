 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to terms with TE Nate Adkins

  
Published March 8, 2026 10:19 PM

Tight end Nate Adkins is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Adkins was a restricted free agent.

Denver now has Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Adkins and Caleb Lohner under contract at the position for 2026. Trautman agreed to a three-year deal earlier Sunday.

Adkins, 26, played only nine games in 2025, undergoing tight-rope surgery for a high-ankle sprain in training camp and then straining his posterior cruciate ligament in an Oct. 26 game against the Jaguars.

Adkins is used on offense for his blocking ability, and he played 33 percent of the offensive snaps in the games he appeared last season. He has only 24 receptions for185 yards and four touchdowns in his three seasons.

In 2024, Adkins played 420 offensive snaps and 280 on special teams.