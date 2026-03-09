There’s widespread belief WR Wan’Dale Robinson will sign with the Titans

Free agency essentially opens on Monday at noon ET, when teams can begin reaching deals with four-year veterans whose contracts are expiring. Discussions throughout the league between teams and the agents representing impending free agents have been happening for a while.

Which, in plenty of cases, will make the opening of the negotiating window a formality. That’s led to the widespread belief in league circles that, once the window opens on Monday, Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will sign with the Titans.

Former Giants head coach Brian Daboll arrived in New York in 2022, a few months before Robinson was drafted in the second round. Daboll is now the offensive coordinator of the Titans.

Robinson had his first 1,000-yard season in 2025, in 16 games (with 15 starts). He has 268 career catches for 2,465 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Robinson would bring a knowledge of Daboll’s offense to Tennessee, which will help the effort to get other players up to speed. Also, Daboll knows Robinson more than well enough to know whether he’ll help the Titans become what they’re trying to be under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.