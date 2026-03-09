Dolphins to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Jets

Minkah Fitzpatrick is on the move again.

The Dolphins are trading Fitzpatrick to the Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New York is sending a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers to Miami to complete the deal.

Schefter also notes Fitzpatrick will sign a three-year $40 million deal with the Jets upon completion of the trade.

The Jets’ acquisition cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick was a Dolphins first-round pick back in 2018, but was traded to the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh traded him back to Miami last offseason, with the safety starting 14 games in 2025. He recorded 82 total tackles with four tackles for loss, a sack, six passes defensed, and an interception.

Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time AP first-team All-Pro.