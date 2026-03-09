Packers agree to trade Rashan Gary to Cowboys

Rashan Gary is heading to Dallas.

The Packers have agreed to trade Gary to the Cowboys for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Gary, a veteran defensive lineman, was expected to be released unless the Packers could find a trade partner willing to take on his $19.5 million non-guaranteed pay for 2026. In the Cowboys, the Packers found that partner.

The 28-year-old Gary has played his entire seven-year career with the Packers and started 15 games last year. Last week, Gary posted a goodbye to Green Bay on Instagram, then deleted it. There were claims that Gary had been hacked, though few people believed those claims, as his initial post seemed consistent with a player who had been told he was on the way out.

After last year’s blockbuster trade that saw Micah Parsons go to the Packers for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark, the Cowboys and Packers have now made another deal, this time with the Cowboys trying to bolster their defense and the Packers shedding cap space.