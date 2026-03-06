Rashan Gary posts, then deletes, that he’s leaving Green Bay

Packers defensive end Rashan Gary is on the way out of Green Bay. Maybe.

Gary posted on social media that he is leaving the Packers, although he later deleted the post.

It seems likely that Gary was told he will be released unless the Packers can find a trade partner willing to take on his $19.5 million non-guaranteed pay for 2026. But he may have thought better of making that public while he and his agent try to determine the best deal they can get elsewhere.

In his deleted post, Gary said it had been an honor to be a Packer.

“Green Bay — When I got the call in 2019, it was one of the greatest moments of my life, and it always will be,” Gary wrote. “The opportunity to represent Green Bay and Packers Nation across the country and around the world is something I will never forget. Like all chapters in life, this one has come to an end. I want to thank everyone who supported me and my family throughout the years. The love, the energy, and the memories mean more than words can explain. On to my next stop nowhere near done yet. All 6'5", 275 can’t wait.”

Plenty of teams will be interested in the 28-year-old Gary, who has played all seven of his NFL seasons in Green Bay.