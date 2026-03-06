 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Rashan Gary posts, then deletes, that he’s leaving Green Bay

  
Published March 6, 2026 02:15 PM

Packers defensive end Rashan Gary is on the way out of Green Bay. Maybe.

Gary posted on social media that he is leaving the Packers, although he later deleted the post.

It seems likely that Gary was told he will be released unless the Packers can find a trade partner willing to take on his $19.5 million non-guaranteed pay for 2026. But he may have thought better of making that public while he and his agent try to determine the best deal they can get elsewhere.

In his deleted post, Gary said it had been an honor to be a Packer.

“Green Bay — When I got the call in 2019, it was one of the greatest moments of my life, and it always will be,” Gary wrote. “The opportunity to represent Green Bay and Packers Nation across the country and around the world is something I will never forget. Like all chapters in life, this one has come to an end. I want to thank everyone who supported me and my family throughout the years. The love, the energy, and the memories mean more than words can explain. On to my next stop nowhere near done yet. All 6'5", 275 can’t wait.”

Plenty of teams will be interested in the 28-year-old Gary, who has played all seven of his NFL seasons in Green Bay.