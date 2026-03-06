 Skip navigation
Rashan Gary's farewell post was reportedly the result of a hack

  
Published March 6, 2026 03:05 PM

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary posted on Instagram a farewell message to Green Bay. And then he deleted it.

Now, someone is getting out the word that Gary’s account was hacked. Multiple reports have tweeted the claim, citing an unnamed source.

If it was, Gary quickly regained control of his account. If it was, someone took the time to make a graphic with a five-paragraph message that reads like a legitimate goodbye.

As hacks go, then, this one was about as boring as they get.

Gary is due to earn a non-guaranteed base salary of $18 million in 2026, with $800,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $700,000 workout bonus. He has a cap number of $28 million.

There’s no trigger that would require the Packers to make a quick decision on his future once the 2026 league year begins.