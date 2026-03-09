 Skip navigation
Sheldon Rankins agrees to two-year deal to stick with Texans

  
Published March 9, 2026 10:50 AM

The Texans are keeping one of their veteran defenders.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal to stick with Houston on the eve of free agency.

Garafolo notes Rankins’ deal includes $12 million guaranteed.

Rankins, 31, started all 17 games for Houston in 2025, recording 35 total tackles with five tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and 3.0 sacks.

He was on the field for 60 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps.

A first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Rankins has played 133 games with 90 starts for the Saints, Jets, Bengals, and Texans.