Vikings re-sign LB Eric Wilson

With a trip to free agency roughly 12 hours away, linebacker Eric Wilson decided to stay where he has been.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Vikings and Wilson have agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million deal. Of that amount, $12.5 million is fully guaranteed.

The 31-year-old Wilson appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, starting 16 of them.

He arrived in Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After four seasons with the Vikings, he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. A Week 1 starter in 2021, he was released after only seven games. He finished the year with the Texans.

Wilson spent the next three seasons with the Packers. In his first two years, he appeared in 30 games with no starts. In 2024, he appeared in all 17 games, with 12 starts.

Last year, he signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal to return to Minnesota.

Not many guys see their biggest NFL payday on the other side of 30. Wilson has — and it ensures (given the guarantees) that he’ll have at least two more years with the Vikings.