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Vic Fangio: Jalen Carter’s shoulders are “fine”

  
Published May 25, 2026 05:30 PM

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed a month of football late in the 2025 regular season after undergoing surgical procedures on both of his shoulders. With the offseason program in full swing — and with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio meeting recently with reporters — it was time for an update on Carter’s health.

“I think his shoulders are fine,” Fangio said last week in response to a question about Carter’s health. “He’s had a good offseason of lifting. I think he started that earlier than normal for him and you can see the difference in that regard. I think he’s in a better spot now than he was.”

Carter continues to be a key piece of the Philly defense, and he’s arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the league. Eyebrows were raised in March when, in the aftermath of the team signing defensive tackle Jordan Davis to an extension with a new-money average north of $26 million, it was reported (leaked) that the Eagles were getting calls about a potential trade for Carter.

With Carter’s early-career exploits putting his 2027 fifth-year option at $27.1 million, a new deal quickly becomes very expensive. His franchise tag number for 2028, based on his fifth-year option, would be at least $32.52 million.

As with any great player, the longer a team waits to sign him, the more expensive it gets. And the Eagles usually don’t dillydally when it comes to securing their foundational players.

The mere fact that Carter, who became eligible for a new deal in January, doesn’t have one invites speculation as to whether he wants significantly more than the Eagles are willing to pay — and whether those reports (leaks) about the team getting trade calls will continue.