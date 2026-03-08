Report: Eagles have “received” trade calls about DT Jalen Carter

During the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman told PFT Live that he’ll pick up the phone whenever another team calls to talk about trading for one of his players.

The phone reportedly has been ringing about one of them.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Eagles have “received” trade calls about defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter, who slid to No. 9 in the 2023 draft, has played well in three seasons, with a pair of Pro Bowl berths. He also was a second-team All-Pro in 2024, and he finished second in the defensive rookie of the year voting.

He’s under contract through 2026, with the Eagles hold an option for a fifth year. (Thanks to the Pro Bowl berths, his fifth-year option salary has spiked to $27.127 million.)

Whenever word emerges that a team is receiving possible trade calls about any player, there’s an important question to ask: Is the team subtly getting the word out that the player is available, in the hopes of getting more calls and, in turn, driving up the market?

Carter is currently eligible for a new contract. He’s owed $3.723 million for the coming season. With defensive tackle Jordan Davis getting a three-year extension at a new-money average of $26 million per year on Saturday, it’s possible the Eagles have made a choice as to which one of the two will be paid — and which one could be moved.