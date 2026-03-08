 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Eagles have “received” trade calls about DT Jalen Carter

  
Published March 8, 2026 02:14 PM

During the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman told PFT Live that he’ll pick up the phone whenever another team calls to talk about trading for one of his players.

The phone reportedly has been ringing about one of them.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Eagles have “received” trade calls about defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter, who slid to No. 9 in the 2023 draft, has played well in three seasons, with a pair of Pro Bowl berths. He also was a second-team All-Pro in 2024, and he finished second in the defensive rookie of the year voting.

He’s under contract through 2026, with the Eagles hold an option for a fifth year. (Thanks to the Pro Bowl berths, his fifth-year option salary has spiked to $27.127 million.)

Whenever word emerges that a team is receiving possible trade calls about any player, there’s an important question to ask: Is the team subtly getting the word out that the player is available, in the hopes of getting more calls and, in turn, driving up the market?

Carter is currently eligible for a new contract. He’s owed $3.723 million for the coming season. With defensive tackle Jordan Davis getting a three-year extension at a new-money average of $26 million per year on Saturday, it’s possible the Eagles have made a choice as to which one of the two will be paid — and which one could be moved.