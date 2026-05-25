Expansion to 18 games by 2027 is highly unlikely (but still not impossible)

The owners have met twice this season. During neither session did they finalize a date for Super Bowl LXII, to be played in February 2028.

A date has not been picked, as PFT has reported, to specifically leave the door open for the possibility of an expansion of the regular season from 17 to 18 games by 2027.

Despite the fact that a date for the game to be played in less than 21 months has yet to be picked, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that it’s highly unlikely the season will expand to 18 games by 2027.

The current 17-game season with one bye points to February 13, 2028 as the date for Super Bowl LXII to be played in Atlanta. Unless and until the league announces that day as the date for the game, there’s still a chance it will slide deeper into the month to accommodate a longer season.

With 18 games and two byes — and two weeks between the conference championships and the Super Bowl — Super Bowl LXII would be played on February 27, 2028. February 20 (Presidents Day weekend) would be the Super Bowl LXII landing spot for an 18-game season with: (1) only one bye per team; (2) only one week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl; or (3) the commencement of the 2027 season on Labor Day weekend.

The delay is likely the result of the recent turmoil within the NFL Players Association. As a source characterized the situation earlier this year, the upheaval within the union has caused the NFL’s business to become “constipated.” With JC Tretter taking over as NFLPA executive director on April 1, there may not be enough time to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, to arrange a successful vote by the rank and file, and to implement an expanded regular season by next year — especially since Tretter has shown no inclination to move quickly.

Still, until the NFL locks in the date for Super Bowl LXII as February 13, 2028, the door remains ajar for the season to grow by one game as soon as 2027. At some point, the league will have no choice but to nail down the dates for the hotel reservations and the use of the convention center and other venues in the week preceding the game.