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Cam Ward sees an “explosive year” coming for Carnell Tate

  
Published May 25, 2026 05:03 PM

On the outside, the Titans’ decision to use the fourth overall pick in the draft on receiver Carnell Tate was a surprise. On the inside, it was a no-brainer.

Eventually, it will be time for Tate and the Titans to prove that the right decision was made.

Quarterback Cam Ward firmly believes that will happen.

“He’ll have an explosive year just because he’ll get a lot of one-on-one matchups,” Ward said last week, in an article posted Monday morning by Turron Davenport of ESPN. “That’s what we want. We want guys to come down and play man [coverage] because we think we can beat him.

“He’s got great hands, wins in man coverage, and he’s a strider,” Ward said.

Tate knows that his ability to thrive in the NFL will begin with his ability to get off the line of scrimmage.

“In the NFL, you have to know how to win against press coverage,” Tate said. “That’s all it’s about. You have to take that very personal. . . . The team is going to rely on you to go out there and win that one-on-one matchup with the top corner on the other side of you.”

It also will be important to use Tate the right way. The Titans envision him to be the X receiver in the offense, which will put him on the ball and force him to get past the man who is trying to keep him from getting into his route.

“I think this is one of the best offenses he could be in just because he’s going to get coached, but he’s not going to get overcoached, and he’s going to still be able to play football how he sees it,” Ward said.

The challenge with having a high pick comes from nailing it. Beyond whether the selected player flourishes, it’s inevitable that one of the men that was left on the board will.

That’s the downside of having dibs at the top of the draft. Picking — and properly developing — the right player can change everything. Getting it wrong is one of the reasons bad teams stay bad.

The Titans are optimistic they got it right. With summer unofficially beginning, we’ll begin to find out whether they did in the days after summer unofficially ends.