Raiders will trade for Bills CB Taron Johnson

  
Published March 8, 2026 09:53 PM

The Bills were planning to release cornerback Taron Johnson. The Raiders decided to intervene before he could become a free agent.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders have struck a deal for a trade that will send Johnson to Las Vegas. The Bills are getting a sixth-round draft pick and giving up a seventh-round selection.

The 29-year-old Johnson, a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2018, had spent his entire career in Buffalo. He has 113 regular-season appearances, with 87 regular-season starts. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023.

Johnson is signed through 2027, with a 2026 base salary of $8.1 million. He has a $150,000 workout bonus and a total of $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

All trades will become official, once fully executed, on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, when the new league year opens.