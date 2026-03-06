 Skip navigation
Bills to release CB Taron Johnson

  
Published March 6, 2026 01:19 PM

Buffalo is moving on from one of its veteran defenders.

According to multiple reports, the Bills are releasing cornerback Taron Johnson.

Johnson, 29, has spent his entire career with the Bills to this point, playing 113 games with 87 starts since the club selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. In 2025, he recorded 57 total tackles with four passes defensed in 13 contests. He was on the field for 74 percent of defensive snaps and four percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Johnson was under contract through 2027. He could be a candidate for a post-June 1 designation on his release, as without it, the Bills are set to save $1.9 million against the cap with a $9.5 million dead cap charge. With a post-June 1 designation, Johnson’s release will save $8.67 million against the cap with a $2.74 dead cap charge in 2026.