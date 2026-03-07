Browns place second-round tender on Ronnie Hickman

The Browns have tendered restricted free agent Ronnie Hickman.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the team has placed a second-round tender on the safety, paying him $5.8 million in 2026. The Browns will have the right to match any offer Hickman receives and will receive a second-round pick if they decline.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Hickman totaled 107 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2025.

Hickman, 24, has spent the past three seasons with the Browns.

He has recorded 173 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his career.