Raiders will trade Maxx Crosby to the Ravens

There’s no such thing as a slow Friday night in the NFL.

Maxx Crosby wanted out of Las Vegas, and he’s getting his wish. Per multiple reports, the Raiders have agreed to trade defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Ravens.

The Raiders will receive a pair of first-round picks from the Ravens, in 2026 and 2027. Baltimore holds the 14th overall pick in 2026.

The Raiders had wanted two first-round picks and a player. That was the Micah Parsons package. Ultimately, the Raiders opted to take less than that in order to move on from a player who had mentally moved on from the Raiders.

The next question will be whether the Ravens sweeten Crosby’s current contract. Last year, he received a deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, at $35.5 million per year. It has since been leapfrogged by Myles Garrett ($40 million), Danielle Hunter ($35.6 million last year, $40.1 million this year), T.J. Watt ($41 million), Aidan Hutchinson ($45 million), and Micah Parsons ($46.5 million).

The return ended up being less than what the Cowboys got for Parsons, given that the package of two first-round picks also included Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Still, a deal is in place. It will become official on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Until both teams communicate the terms to the league office, it’s neither official nor enforceable.

There’s no reason to think it won’t happen, and no reason to think Crosby’s ninth NFL season won’t happen in Baltimore.