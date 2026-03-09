Conflicting reports emerge as to whether Travis Kelce will test the market

As noted this afternoon, tight end Travis Kelce becomes a free agent tomorrow. Against that basic background are conflicting reports as to whether he’ll possibly play for a team other than the Chiefs.

Earlier tonight, The Athletic reported that Kelce is expected to return for a 14th NFL season, but that it’s not a “sure thing” he’ll re-sign with the Chiefs. Thereafter, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press pointed out his Scouting Combine-week report that, if Kelce plays, he’ll play only for the Chiefs, and won’t test the market.

Per The Athletic, Kelce’s agents are expected to talk to multiple teams once the negotiating period opens.

The truth could be as simple as this — the Chiefs’ current offer falls below Kelce’s expectations. If it doesn’t improve, Kelce could (in theory) see what else is out there. For now, the notion that his agents will listen to other teams could be nothing more than an effort to shake more cash from the Kansas City tree.

Kelce’s availability creates a rare situation in which a team’s business interests could override its football interests. The coaches and the scouting staff may put one value on Kelce’s perceived role and contributions; the sales and marketing folks may feel very differently about what it’s worth to have Kelce in the fold.

Again, he’s a superstar. Taylor Swift will attend one or more home games, presumably. The Swifties will buy his new jersey in droves. It’s a moneymaker for a business that is, no matter what they say publicly, is aimed at making as much money as possible.

It may take a big offer from a new team to get the most out of the Chiefs, with Kelce potentially taking much less than he could get elsewhere to stay with the only NFL franchise he’s ever known. In the end, however, he wouldn’t be the first player a team lowballs based on his perceived unwillingness to leave, prompting him to look around and, quite possibly, to take a much better offer from someone else.