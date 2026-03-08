Travis Kelce technically hits free agency tomorrow

The first question for veteran tight end Travis Kelce is whether he’ll play in 2026. Implicit in that question is whether he’ll play for the Chiefs.

Lost in the will-he-or-won’t-he is the reality that his contract expires this week. He’s a free agent, able to freely negotiate with other teams as of Monday.

There has been no indication that another team plans to aggressively pursue him once the negotiating window opens at noon ET on March 9. But any team can.

It’s impossible to imagine Kelce wearing a different uniform. He has played for the Chiefs continuously, in a career that began in 2013. His career went to the next level once Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, sparking five Super Bowl appearances and three championships.

Still, money talks. If the Chiefs don’t want to pay very much for another season and another team shows up with a significant offer, will that get Kelce’s attention? Matt Nagy, who has worked for the Chiefs throughout Kelce’s career, is now the offensive coordinator of the Giants. Although Kelce’s post-football career hardly needs a New York City bump, it couldn’t hurt to finish up in the nation’s top market with a team that is trying to build something positive.

How about his hometown Browns? He could see that as an attractive way to close out his career, if he thinks the Chiefs aren’t realistically in the Super Bowl window for 2026.

The Chiefs missed the postseason last year. Are they closer to being a non-playoff team than they are to being a Super Bowl champion? Kelce could be making a clear-eyed, objective assessment of that question before putting pen to paper.

It all comes down to what Kelce wants to do. The reality is that, as of Monday, he can do whatever he wants — including agreeing to terms with a different team. Until he says he’s playing for the Chiefs, there’s a non-zero chance he’ll be playing for someone else.

Here’s something to remember: Kelce is a superstar who transcends the gridiron. Wherever he plays, he also brings with him the Taylor Swift factor.

Regardless of how he advances the team’s on-field prospect, Kelce would be GREAT for business. And football is above all else a business. Why wouldn’t any football business that wants to maximum earnings consider trying to go into business with Travis Kelce?