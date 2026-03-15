Trent McDuffie: Rams’ goal bringing me in is the Lombardi Trophy

New Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie says there’s no secret about what the Rams hope comes from trading for him: Winning the Super Bowl.

McDuffie said the Rams view themselves as contenders to win it all and view McDuffie as potentially the key piece in the puzzle.

“Like I said, this team is ready to go,” McDuffie said, via the Associated Press. “I don’t think I’m coming in here with a team that doesn’t understand the value that they have. So those little nuggets that I feel like I can just pour into guys that can get us over the hump, I’m going to do everything I can because that’s the end goal. And I know it’s the end goal bringing me in is the Lombardi Trophy, so everything we do to bring a ring back to this city is what I’m going to do.”

McDuffie said he’s ready to do whatever he can to make the Rams’ defense better.

“It don’t matter where you put me,” McDuffie said. “I’ll play safety. I’ll put my hand in the dirt. Like, I hope I don’t have to. But, really, I’m just out here wanting to play ball, you know. And no matter where you put me, I’m going to work, day in and day out, to make sure that I do my job at a very high level, and that’s the guy you’re getting.”

The Rams hope the guy they’re getting will be holding the Lombardi Trophy in 10 months.