Giants release OT James Hudson after one season

The Giants released offensive tackle James Hudson on Friday, the team announced. The move created $5.4 million in cap space, with the Giants eating $2.3 million in dead money.

The Giants signed the swing tackle to a two-year, $12 million deal in the 2025 offseason, guaranteeing him $6.01 million.

Hudson, who turns 27 in May, appeared in 11 games with two starts in his only season in New York. He saw action on 85 offensive snaps and 44 on special teams.

He had five penalties last season, with four coming in a start against the Cowboys before the team benched him.

Hudson entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2021 and played his first four seasons in Cleveland. Hudson played 49 games with 17 starts with the Browns.