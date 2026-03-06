Texans officially release RB Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon’s future with the Texans was never in doubt, but his future in the NFL remains in question.

The team made it official on Friday, releasing the running back a day after he asked for the move.

The Texans traded for their RB1 this week, a move that will become official next week, when they worked out a deal with the Lions for David Montgomery.

Mixon, meanwhile, becomes a free agent. The question is: Will he play again?

Mixon did not play last season, because of an off-field foot injury that remains a mystery. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio revealed at the Scouting Combine that Mixon underwent surgery for his injury this offseason but would not elaborate.

The Texans save $8.5 million by parting ways.

Mixon, who turns 30 this summer, made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Texans, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024.

He has 7,428 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns since the Bengals made him a second-round pick in 2017.