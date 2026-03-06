 Skip navigation
Cardinals release NT Dalvin Tomlinson

  
The Cardinals released nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on Friday, the team announced.

The move saves the Cardinals $9.8 million against their cap and creates a $6.8 million dead cap hit.

Tomlinson signed a two-year, $22 million deal as a free agent last offseason, with $20 million in guarantees. He started all 17 games last season and totaled 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

The Cardinals hope to get more out of two former first-round picks, Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson, who had injury issues last season. They also have Dante Stills and the potential to bring back Calais Campbell and fellow free agent L.J. Collier.

Tomlinson is the second defensive lineman released in as many days after Bilal Nichols hit the transaction wire on Thursday.