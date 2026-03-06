Commanders officially release CB Marshon Lattimore

The Commanders made the departure of Marshon Lattimore official on Friday, putting behind them what turned out to be a disappointing trade.

Washington released Lattimore, saving $18.5 million on the salary cap for 2026.

Lattimore joined the Commanders in a 2024 midseason trade, but he was limited to two appearances for Washington that season due to a hamstring injury. Lattimore returned to start nine games in 2025 before tearing his ACL in early November.

The Saints acquired three draft picks — third-, fourth- and sixth-round choices — in exchange for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick. New Orleans used those picks to select safety Jonas Sanker, cornerback Quincy Riley and running back Devin Neal.

Lattimore had 31 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery during his time with the Commanders.

He also missed significant time with the Saints in 2022 and 2023 but made four Pro Bowls in his first five seasons with New Orleans.