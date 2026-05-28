Saquon Barkley consulted with Todd Gurley about Eagles’ new offense

New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will run a Sean McVay-style offense this season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to play under center more often, and the Eagles are expected to use an outside zone run scheme.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley reached out to Todd Gurley about the system.

In five seasons in the offense, Gurley rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns, twice earned All-Pro and in 2018 was Offensive Player of the Year.

“You’re not blinded when you focus on this side. You ever get your shoulder square, easier?” Barkley said, via Kenneth Arthur of turfshowtimes.com. “I don’t know if y’all know what that means like… When I say we have an inside run. From gun and you got to really work on getting the shoulders squared so they can see the whole field. From under center is easier. You need downhill a little quicker. You could threaten them with stretches in outside zone a lot more. There’s a lot of unique things you could do. And yeah, it’s no secret what the system is about, and I look forward to doing that. Probably be the most I’ve ever done it under center, too, and you know, outside zone. Y’all got good stuff, but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to working on and getting better at it. Trying to do my best.”

Barkley led the league with 345 carries for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors. In 2025, he slipped to 280 carries for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns.