Klint Kubiak: Few interactions I had with Maxx Crosby were positive, I want him on the team

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak says he does not want to trade defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Amid talk that Crosby wants out of Las Vegas and the Raiders would be willing to trade him for a big enough offer, Kubiak says he hopes Crosby is a Raider in 2026.

“It’s a guy that we really want on our team, simple as that,” Kubiak said. “We want Maxx to be a Raider and the few interactions I’ve had with him have been very positive. Really excited about working with Maxx this year.”

Kubiak has only been the Raiders’ head coach for a couple of weeks and hasn’t had a lot of time to talk to Crosby, and it’s unclear whether they’ve talked specifically about whether Crosby wants to be a Raider or wants to be traded. It’s easy to see why a new coach wouldn’t want to trade his best player away, but it’s also easy to see why a rebuilding team would trade a great player for a package of draft picks.

Kubiak wants Crosby on the team, but the Raiders might want what they can get in a trade for Crosby even more.