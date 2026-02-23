 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese likely to run at Scouting Combine

  
Published February 23, 2026 12:48 PM

Some of the top players in the 2026 NFL draft want to show what they can do at the Scouting Combine.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese both plan to participate in drills and likely run the 40-yard dash, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Both Love and Reese are expected to be among the first 10 picks in this year’s draft. Plenty of top picks choose not to participate in the Combine, particularly in the 40-yard dash, but both Love and Reese apparently think they can solidify their status near the top of the draft with a big performance in Indianapolis.

The report also said Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is planning to participate and thinks he can show off elite athleticism in Combine testing. Styles also could be a Top 10 pick.