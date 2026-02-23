Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese likely to run at Scouting Combine

Some of the top players in the 2026 NFL draft want to show what they can do at the Scouting Combine.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese both plan to participate in drills and likely run the 40-yard dash, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Both Love and Reese are expected to be among the first 10 picks in this year’s draft. Plenty of top picks choose not to participate in the Combine, particularly in the 40-yard dash, but both Love and Reese apparently think they can solidify their status near the top of the draft with a big performance in Indianapolis.

The report also said Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is planning to participate and thinks he can show off elite athleticism in Combine testing. Styles also could be a Top 10 pick.