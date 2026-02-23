Ben Johnson: Lions players will be blown away by Drew Petzing’s offensive knowledge

Ben Johnson did such a good job coordinating the Lions’ offense that he was hired as head coach of the Bears, and now coaches against the Lions twice a year. Johnson knows the Lions’ offense well, and he says they’ve found the right man to run it in new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Johnson and Petzing are close friends, and Johnson says Lions head coach Dan Campbell couldn’t have hired a better offensive coordinator than Petzing.

“I think he’s going to blow those players away just from a knowledge standpoint, from a connection standpoint,” Johnson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I fully expect that offense to be clicking at a high level next year. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit, and I think there’s a reason why Dan, from what I could gather, cast a wide net for the offensive coordinator job and Drew hit the right notes in terms of what he was looking for. That doesn’t surprise me. I could see this being a great fit knowing Dan and knowing Drew both. I think it’s probably a match made in heaven.”

Johnson expects the Bears’ defense to have its hands full against the Lions’ offense.

“I think what Drew does is, or at least what he showed in Arizona is he’s going to put his best players in a chance to showcase what they do,” Johnson said. “I think it’s a really smart decision by Dan. It’s going to be hopefully not too big of a headache on us, but I see it being a really good match.”

Johnson has coached the NFC North champion for three straight years, as head coach of the Bears in 2025 and as offensive coordinator of the Lions in 2023 and 2024. He thinks Petzing makes his quest for four in a row harder.