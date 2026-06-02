Andrew Berry: Way too premature to think about drafting a QB in 2027

After Browns General Manager Andrew Berry shared insight into why the team traded Myles Garrett during a Tuesday press conference, he shifted to fielding questions about his plans for the 2027 first-round pick that the team acquired in the deal.

The Browns now have two first-round selections to make in a class that many believe will have multiple quarterback prospects worthy of coming off the board near the top of the draft. Deshaun Watson is in the final year of his contract while Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have yet to prove themselves, which led to Berry being asked if he saw the additional first-rounder as a chance to “ultimately solve the quarterback issue.”

“We’re way too premature to figure out how we’re going to deploy that asset,” Berry said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ve got an entire season to play. We’ve got a group of players that we’re really excited to see this fall and, you know, we’ll deal with 2027 in 2027.”

Berry was asked other questions regarding using the pick for quarterbacks, but repeated that he wasn’t interested in “dealing with hypotheticals” about what’s going to be on the table for them next year. Given how many other teams may also be in the market, that’s likely the wisest approach at this point in the calendar.