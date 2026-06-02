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Odell Beckham Jr. and the other new Giants receivers got one-year minimum deals

  
Published June 2, 2026 12:45 PM

The Giants added a trio of veteran receivers on Monday, at a very minimal investment.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios each signed one-year contracts for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million.

It makes the situation an extended tryout. It costs the Giants only the 90-man roster spot and the per diem for the offseason program and training camp (if they last that long).

The contracts also show that the Giants don’t expect any of them to be starters or key contributors. They necessarily accepted that by taking the financial terms that were offered.

The overriding question is this — can any of them land high enough on the depth chart to avoid the expectation to play special teams? That raises the stakes for both Beckham and Smith-Schuster; older receivers usually aren’t gunners on the punt team.

For now, the stakes are low for the Giants. They can see what the new receivers will do, in relation to the players on the roster.

And (perhaps as importantly) the Giants can turn the page on the recent non-football dustup that created obvious issues for the locker room and consternation within the fan base.