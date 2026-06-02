Mike Vrabel calls Julian Hill’s injury, “Devastating. Awful.”

Patriots tight end Julian Hill’s season ended before it began with an injury in a voluntary offseason practice, and head coach Mike Vrabel said today that he feels terrible about it.

Hill signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots in March after spending the last three years in Miami, and Vrabel said Hill had already made an impact with his hard work this offseason.

“Julian won’t be able to play this season, plain and simple. Devastating. Awful. I really enjoyed the person and want to have him around here as much as we possibly can,” Vrabel said. “He won’t be able to play this season. That’s just disappointing because of the impact he made in a short amount of time with his teammates, the person that he is, the way he practiced. We want Julian to be a part of us as much as possible, but he’s not going to do that on the field this year.”

The Patriots have not given any details about the specific nature of Hill’s injury, but it is reportedly to his knee.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Hill originally made the Dolphins’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and developed into a very good blocker and a decent receiver, and the Patriots had high hopes for him this season. Those hopes will have to wait until next season.