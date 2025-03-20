2025 NFL Draft Tiered Skill Position Rankings: Top QB, RB, WR, TE prospects

Many 2025 NFL Dynasty Rookie Drafts and Mocks have taken place as the fantasy community tries to wargame the upcoming NFL Draft. I’ve been scouting/drafting these players in Campus to Canton and College Fantasy Football leagues for the last 4+ years and have assembled my top-80 tiered skill player rankings for upcoming Dynasty Rookie Drafts.

QUARTERBACK (QB) Tier 1 Cam Ward, Miami

Tier 2 Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Tier 3 Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Will Howard, Ohio State



01:53 Where will Jeanty land in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look at the betting odds for which team will draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, highlighting why the Chicago Bears are one of the favorites.

RUNNING BACK (RB) Tier 1 Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Tier 2 Omarion Hampton, UNC

Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Tier 3 Devin Neal, Kansas

RJ Harvey, UCF

Damien Martinez, Miami

DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Tier 4 Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Brashard Smith, SMU

Woody Marks, USC

Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

Jordan James, Oregon

Tier 5 Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Jaydon Blue, Texas

Marcus Yarns, Delaware

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

Montrell Johnson, Florida

Kalel Mullings, Michigan

Ja’Quinden Jackson, Arkansas

Corey Kiner, Cincinnati



WIDE RECEIVER (WR) Tier 1 Travis Hunter, Colorado

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Tier 2 Matthew Golden, Texas

Luther Burden III, Missouri

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Tier 3 Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Jack Bech, TCU

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Xavier Restrepo, Miami

Savion Williams, TCU

Jalen Royals, Utah State

Tier 4 Isaiah Bond, Texas

Tory Horton, Colorado State

Tai Felton, Maryland

Tez Johnson, Oregon

Elijhah Badger, Florida

Dont’e Thornton, Tennessee

Tier 5

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Chimere Dike, Florida

Isaac Teslaa, Arkansas

Arian Smith, Georgia

Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

Da’Quan Felton, Virgina Tecch

Ricky White, UNLV

Nick Nash, SJSU

Kaden Prather, Maryland

Kyle WIlliams, Wazzu

Kobe Hudson, UCF

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Isaian Neyor, Nebraska



