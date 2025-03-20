 Skip navigation
Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency
Kirsty Coventry elected first female president of International Olympic Committee
NCAA Basketball: Houston at Arizona
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Round and more
Shohei Ohtani
Thanks to Shohei Ohtani, MLB enjoys huge success in Japan and has momentum heading into 2025 season

2025 NFL Draft Tiered Skill Position Rankings: Top QB, RB, WR, TE prospects

  
Published March 20, 2025 10:50 AM

Many 2025 NFL Dynasty Rookie Drafts and Mocks have taken place as the fantasy community tries to wargame the upcoming NFL Draft. I’ve been scouting/drafting these players in Campus to Canton and College Fantasy Football leagues for the last 4+ years and have assembled my top-80 tiered skill player rankings for upcoming Dynasty Rookie Drafts.

QUARTERBACK (QB)

Tier 1

Cam Ward, Miami

Tier 2

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Tier 3

Kyle McCord, Syracuse
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Tyler Shough, Louisville
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Will Howard, Ohio State
RUNNING BACK (RB)

Tier 1

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Tier 2

Omarion Hampton, UNC
Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Tier 3

Devin Neal, Kansas
RJ Harvey, UCF
Damien Martinez, Miami
DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Tier 4

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Brashard Smith, SMU
Woody Marks, USC
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Jordan James, Oregon

Tier 5

Donovan Edwards, Michigan
Jaydon Blue, Texas
Marcus Yarns, Delaware
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
Montrell Johnson, Florida
Kalel Mullings, Michigan
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
WIDE RECEIVER (WR)

Tier 1

Travis Hunter, Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Tier 2

Matthew Golden, Texas
Luther Burden III, Missouri
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Tier 3

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Jack Bech, TCU
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Xavier Restrepo, Miami
Savion Williams, TCU
Jalen Royals, Utah State

Tier 4

Isaiah Bond, Texas
Tory Horton, Colorado State
Tai Felton, Maryland
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Elijhah Badger, Florida
Dont’e Thornton, Tennessee
Tier 5
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Chimere Dike, Florida
Isaac Teslaa, Arkansas
Arian Smith, Georgia
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
Da’Quan Felton, Virgina Tecch
Ricky White, UNLV
Nick Nash, SJSU
Kaden Prather, Maryland
Kyle WIlliams, Wazzu
Kobe Hudson, UCF
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Isaian Neyor, Nebraska
TIGHT END (TE)

Tier 1

Tyler Warren, Penn State
Colston Loveland, Michigan

Tier 2

Mason Taylor, LSU
Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Mason Taylor, LSU

Harold Fannin, Bowling Green

Tier 3

Jake Briningstool, Clemson
Gunnar Helm, Texas
Luke Lachey, Iowa
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
