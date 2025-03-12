2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go back-to-back at the top

We have a limited NFL Draft Betting Market that has been rolled out in recent days. While there will be an avalanche of props heading into draft week, these restricted opening lines won’t include any defensive player or individual draft position markets beyond the 1st overall selection to work with. I will provide my full annual NFL Mock Draft Betting Market Analysis next month.

In the meantime, here is my 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Early Betting Market Analysis.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

In this scenario the Titans eschew the extra picks to move down to select Ward and hope for improvement upon his class-high 3.3% turnover worthy play rate. The odds of Ward being the #1 selection has quickly moved from -155 to -320 on Fanduel. DK is giving out a more bettor friendly -295. New York to make the 1st selection is currently +135 on FD, while Tennessee has risen to -155/175. I took a position on Tennessee staying with the pick when it was -120 and still think it’s the likely outcome.

2. Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Cleveland has extinguished the Myles Garrett rebellions by making him the highest paid non-QB in the NFL. They now turn their focus to providing an alternative to Deshaun Watson, whom they will jettison next year and turn the keys of the franchise over to Shedeur. Shedeur is +2,400 FD/+1,500 DK to be the #1 overall, unfortunately we are in the early stages of the draft and don’t have a 2nd overall market to price.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Titans refusal to move down lands the Giants Penn State’s havoc-maven, Abdul Carter. FanDuel has Abdul at +240 (+190 DK) to go #1, while Tennessee keeping the pick is valued at -120. Carter is 2 ½ to 1 if you aren’t high on Ward and think the TItans go best player available.

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Patriots add the two-way superstar to add some sizzle to a lackluster wide receiver room while also pairing Hunter with Christian Gonzalez on passing downs. With the numerous holes New England has to fill, Hunter is in line to contribute on both sides of the ball if he lands with the Pats. Deion’s adopted son is +2,000 to be the 1st pick on FD (+900 DK) if you think Tennessee keeps the pick, pays off that -140 line, and goes with Travis over Abdul Carter. He’s listed at +400 to go to Tennessee on DK, so the +2,000 line to go 1st overall is a decent value. Hunter to the Patriots is the current favorite landing spot at +185.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Membou took the Combine by storm with a 4.91s 40-yard dash and 99th percentile Relative Athletic Score at 332 pounds. Jacksonville shores up their offensive line in order to give Trevor Lawrence and WR1 Brian Thomas Jr. enough time to scorch opposing defenses. Membou is currently +105 to be the 1st OL drafted, while Will Campbell is the favorite at -110.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

New Raiders HC Pete Carroll has reunited with former Seahawks QB Geno Smith. With the selection of Jeanty, Carroll now has a modern day version of Marshawn Lynch to bolster a drastically changed offense. There is a major line discrepancy on Jeanty, with DK at -1000 on him being the 1st running back selected, and FD at -3,500, representing a buying opportunity at DK’s more favorable odds. Head over to FD if you want to wet your beak on Omarion Hampton though, he’s +1,100 which is twice what you’ll get on the other side.

7. New York Jets

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

With the Jets shutout of the early quarterback market, they move to add one of the most reliable projections in the 2025 OL class with Campbell. While he’s perhaps destined for the interior, few analysts doubt that Campbell will have a prosperous NFL career wherever he lands along the formation. He’s the current market leader to be the first OL taken at a consensus -110.

8. Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Bryce Young flourished down the stretch and would benefit greatly from pairing a versatile, towering WR1 in T-Mac (6’4/219) with Jalen Coker and J’Tavion Sanders. Tet is listed as the -195 favorite to be the 1st WR selected on FD (No DK line yet) with Matthew Golden making a massive post-Combine leap to +140 to solidify his second favorite status. Emeka Egbuka is 3rd at +850 and Luther Burden III way back in 4th at +2,200. I could also see a DE/DT being the pick here.

9. New Orleans Saints

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Stewart is a verified freak whose outrageous 10.0 Relative Athletic Score athletic makes him a prototypical NFL Edge rusher. His lack of high-end sack production is balanced out by his potential to be a productive professional pass rusher. Stewart just opened at +400 to be the 2nd DL taken behind Abdul Carter, with Mason Graham the heavy favorite at -270. I love the 4-to-1 odds on Turner and think it’s worth a look.

10. Chicago Bears

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

We don’t have a 1st interior defensive lineman to be selected line yet, but Graham will be at the very top of the list thanks to his excellent tape ripping through Big Ten offenses. He is a comfortable -270 favorite over his teammate Kenneth Grant (+3,700) and a host of Edges to be the 2nd DL selected.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Abdul Carter being projected top-4 takes a lot of the steam out of the 1st Edge selected market’s potential, but Williams is listed at +500 to be the 2nd DL taken, which is the 3rd highest odds behind fellow Edge Shermar Stewart and Mason Grahsm.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Cowboys currently sit in 3rd place at an intriguing +290 to select Jeanty, but he will have to get past both the Bears (+195) and Raiders (+195) for that to happen. Johnson is tied with Texas DB Jahdae Barron at +140 to be the 1st CB selected, which I think tilts in Johnson’s favor as the market develops. I like Johnson at +140 here.

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Miami has plenty of skill talent to work with, now they are focused on keeping Tua upright. Banks Jr. is +750 on DK to be the 1st OL taken (+500 FD) and is clearly the 3rd betting option behind the favorites Membou and Campbell. Josh Simmons at a distant +1,800 is the next closest option on the OL board.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Regardless of who is playing quarterback, Indianapolis is looking to add offensive weapons. Warren is currently -430 to be the 1st Tight End selected at FD, which is far more competitive than DK’s -750 line. Colston Loveland is a nice value play at +300 on DK, I expect that line to creep closer to FD’s -210.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Falcons keep this selection close to home by selecting the Georgia hybrid Edge/LB Walker. He the heavy favorite at -330 to be the 1st LB selected, with Jihaad Campbell lurking as the second favorite at +210.

16. Arizona Cardinals

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Pearce gives Arizona a freak Edge who ran a 4.47s 40 with a 93rd percentile RAS posted an elite 23% pass rush win rate. Pearce is a longshot at +4,500 to be the second DL taken.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Nolen and Kenneth Grant are the only conceivable challengers to Mason Graham being selected as the first IDL in the class. While we don’t have a line on the 1st Interior Defensive Lineman selected, yet. Nolen is the line I will be monitoring the closest as a contrarian play to Graham. Nolen would cash a massive 75-to-1 ticket if he were to be the next DL taken after Abdul Carter.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

It’s unfortunate that Simmons got hurt in Ohio State’s first game against Oregon, because he has the athleticism and talent to be in consideration as the first true tackle selected in the NFL Draft. He’s an attractive longshot at +3,500 to be the 1st OL taken on FD (+1,800 on DK), I just wish we had a full, dominant 2024 under his belt.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green’s profile took a hit on his measurements for a lack of length and size, but there’s no doubting his 17 sacks and Second Team AP All-American accolades. Green carries 27-to-1 odds to be the 2nd DL selected.

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland is an intriguing +300 on FD (+210 DK) to be the first TE selected. Tyler Warren is a made man with his incredible 2024 productivity, but Loveland is considered by some scouts to have a more pro-friendly skill set that teams could value over Warren’s versatility.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

With a glaring hole at QB, Pittsburgh makes the leap and takes Jaxson Dart to be the young gunslinger throwing passes to George Pickens and DK Metcalf. I can’t wait to see where Dart’s draft slot market opens, as I think he invariably ends up going within the first-round.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Chargers pair up budding star WR Ladd McConkey with Golden, who shot up the board after a brisk 4.29s 40-yard dash blew away his fellow receivers at the Combine. His +140 line reflects a settled market and takes some of the appeal from betting Golden to be the 2025 WR1.

23. Green Bay Packers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Packers need to keep pace with the high octane wide receiver groups in their uber-competitive division. Barron is a fine choice to assist new DC Jeff Hafley in suppressing NFC aerial attacks. Barron is challenging Michigan CB Will Johnson to be the first CB taken at +140.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

There’s plenty of speculation that Minnesota moves down since they traded away their 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th round selections. If Dart is on the board, this pick is a perfect spot for a QB-needy team at the top half of the first round to trade up. In this mock they take a run-stopping big man to fortify their defensive front.

25. Houston Texans

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The surprising trade of Laremy Tunsill paints Houston into a corner with this selection, as they will almost assuredly be taking an offensive lineman with one of their first two selections. Zabel has short arms which will limit his utility at tackle, but he showed out in Senior Bowl practices and can play any spot on the line.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Rams take the mauling Booker to protect re-signed QB Matt Stafford and a reformed pass attack that now includes newly acquired WR Davante Adams.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Baltimore re-signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a 3-year deal and continues to further lock down their offensive line with a smooth mover like Conerly Jr. who allowed just one sack over 523 pass block snaps last year.

28. Detroit Lions

Derek Harmon, IDL, Oregon

Detroit has an arsenal of picks and dips into the deep defensive line class to give HC Dan Campbell another talented big man IDL to support Aiden Hutchinson. -

29. Washington Commanders

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori and Georgia’s Malachi Starks are battling to be the first Safety off the board. Emmanwori is the current leader over Starks in recent industry mocks posted on mockdraftdatabase.com after blowing away the combine with his perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score. They are both currently +500 to be the 1st non-Travis Hunter CB taken, which I favor Emmanwori, but like Will Johnson overall

30. Buffalo Bills

Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College

Ezeiraku didn’t run the 40-yard dash, but he aced his jumping and agility drills with 90th+ percentile marks across those four tests. His long 34” arms help overcome a relative lack of ideal height and his tape shows a well rounded, complete pass rusher profile.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota

Kansas City takes the raw-boned 6’6/331 pound OT from Minnesota to help protect the franchise, Pat Mahomes. Ersery is a 93rd percentile athlete for the position, but like many of his 2025 OL contemporaries, could move inside eventually.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama

The Eagles are one of the most draft-savvy teams in the league and continue to add defensive playmakers by making Jihaad Campbell and his 99th percentile RAS score the last pick of the 1st round. He could easily go higher than this and will be in contention to be the 1st LB off the board at +210.