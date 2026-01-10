 Skip navigation
Texans rule out RB Jawhar Jordan

  
Published January 10, 2026 03:46 PM

The Texans will not have running back Jawhar Jordan for Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

Jordan was ruled out on Saturday after missing his third straight practice. Jordan has an ankle injury and his absence will leave Woody Marks, Nick Chubb, and Dare Ogunbowale as the available backs for Houston.

Safety Jaylen Reed (oblique) and cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring) are both listed as questionable. Both players will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play against Pittsburgh.

Cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter (ankle) and Derek Stingley (oblique) do not have injury designations. Offensive tackles Trent Brown (ankle, knee) and Aireontae Ersery (thumb) are also expected to play on Monday.