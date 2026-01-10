Buccaneers interview David Shaw, Israel Woolfork for offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers announced a pair of interviews with offensive coordinator candidates on Saturday.

Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw and Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork both met with the team. The Bucs fired Josh Grizzard after his first year in the role.

Shaw joined Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit in 2025. He spent 2024 as a personnel executive with the Broncos and was the head coach at Stanford from 2011 through the 2022 season.

Woolfork just finished his third season as the quarterbacks coach in Arizona. He has also been a coaching fellow with the Browns and worked in the collegiate ranks.

The Buccaneers also interviewed former Titans head coach Brian Callahan this week and they are expected to interview Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.