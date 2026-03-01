Howie Roseman says he’ll always listen to any GM who wants to make any trade offer

If another team wants to make a trade offer for a player on the Eagles, General Manager Howie Roseman will always listen.

Roseman explained on PFT Live that his philosophy is it’s always worthwhile to hear what offers another team is willing to make. Asked if he would hang up if another team’s GM calls to make a trade offer for A.J. Brown, Roseman answered, “I would never do that about anything.”

“Part of our job as a general manager in the National Football League is to listen,” Roseman said. “To listen to what people are willing to do. If you don’t listen you may lose an opportunity to do something. so I don’t want to not listen to anyone calling me on anything because there may be something I say yes to that I wasn’t prepared to say yes to. And if I sit there and someone calls me on anyone and I say I’m not even going to listen, I don’t know what they’re going to offer. And my job is to make the team better. My job is to take 53 guys, build and develop a team that can compete and eventually win a championship. How do you do that? You have to make a lot of decisions to do that. So in the course of that, if there are opportunities that come up that you weren’t prepared for, and you just say, I had this plan and I’m stuck on this plan, I can’t deviate from that plan, I don’t know in my opinion if that’s the best way to run the Philadelphia Eagles.”

For Roseman, there’s no cost to answering the phone, and it can also be good for future planning to learn how highly other teams value his players. Even if a GM has no intention of trading a player, listening to other teams’ trade offers for that player gives the GM an idea of how money other teams would offer that player — and how much the Eagles would need to pay to keep that player — when he hits free agency.

So Roseman will always take the call. About Brown, or about anyone else on the Eagles’ roster.